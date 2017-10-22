Ahsan says enemies hatching consperacies agains CPEC

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday stressed the need to devise national strategy to defeat the enemy’s conspiracies over CPEC, adding that development of infrastructure from Gilgit to Gwadar an important milestone. He was talking to media persons in Shakargarh.

He alleges PTI chief Imran Khan, saying he is using corruption as a political weapon, and has failed to appoint head of accountability commission of KPK. He said those raising slogans against taking loans and metro bus projects, are now following it by themselves.

The minister said that Pakistan is getting progress on the path of growth and prosperity, adding that the enemies of Pakistan are hatching conspiracies to weaken the nation.

Talking to media persons, he said that government will complete its tenure. He further said that Pakistan is moving towards democratic and constitutional path and now codes of power-shift have become stronger.

Responding to a question, he said that due to the government's strong policies, the country is able to overcome the energy shortage, adding that opponents are now worried that in the next general elections they will be left empty-handed.