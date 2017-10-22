Sun October 22, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 22, 2017

Chinese university launches program to help students lose weight

If you are in search of motivation to lose weight, then no worries, there is a university for you all.

A Chinese university has come up with a unique idea to curb obesity among students by offering a course which links students' weight loss directly to their marks. These Chinese students are doing exactly like that because they have to lose weight in order to pass their classes.

The course at the Nanjing Agricultural University in Jiangsu Province aims to encourage overweight students to control their diets and increase exercise. 

Zhou Quanfu, the teacher who runs the course, said 60 per cent of students' grade will be determined by their weight loss. If they shed seven per cent of their original weight, they can pass the course.

Every Wednesday afternoon, the teacher leads them on a mountain-climbing excursion. 

"We use mobile apps to record daily food intake," said the student.

Before eating, they send photos of their food via a mobile app for suggestions to nutritionists for suggestions.

