Pakistan skipper Sarfraz approached for spot fixing

DUBAI: Pakistan cricket team’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed was reportedly approached by a bookie for spot fixing.

According to sources, Sarfraz strictly turned down the offer and immediately informed PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

It was earlier reported that an “important” member from Pakistan’s squad on the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka was approached by international fixing syndicate.

The member in query turned out to be skipper Sarfraz.

He was shopping with family in Dubai when the spot-fixing offer was made to him by a bookie,who seems to be a Pakistani, ahead of the 2nd ODI match against Sri Lanka.

Sarfraz straightway rejected the offer and reported the incident to Director Security Colonel Azam and other security officials.

Following the incident, board has tightened security measures, restored curfew timings for players and given strict instructions to stay away from irrelevant people.

There were reports of bookies approaching players prior to the Pak-Sri Lanka series.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the last ODI on October 23 in Sharjah.