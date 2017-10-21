Sat October 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz approached for spot fixing

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz approached for spot fixing

DUBAI: Pakistan cricket team’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed was reportedly approached by a bookie for spot fixing.

According to sources, Sarfraz strictly turned down the offer and immediately informed PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit. 

It was earlier reported that an “important” member from Pakistan’s squad on the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka was approached by international fixing syndicate.

The member in query turned out to be skipper Sarfraz.

He was shopping with family in Dubai when the spot-fixing offer was made to him by a bookie,who seems to be a Pakistani, ahead of the 2nd ODI match against Sri Lanka.

Sarfraz straightway rejected the offer and reported the incident to Director Security Colonel Azam and other security officials.

Following the incident, board has tightened security measures, restored curfew timings for players and given strict instructions to stay away from irrelevant people.

There were reports of bookies approaching players prior to the Pak-Sri Lanka series.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the last ODI on October 23 in Sharjah.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Bomber command: Pakistan´s Hasan achieves childhood dream

Bomber command: Pakistan´s Hasan achieves childhood dream
Pakistan record fourth successive win against Sri Lanka

Pakistan record fourth successive win against Sri Lanka
Pakistan bundle Sri Lanka out for 173

Pakistan bundle Sri Lanka out for 173
Sri Lankans lose seven wickets for 120 in 30 overs against Pakistan

Sri Lankans lose seven wickets for 120 in 30 overs against Pakistan
Load More load more