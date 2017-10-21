Egypt’s new administrative capital to be unveiled in 2019

CAIRO: A multi-million budgeted project, Egypt’s new administrative capital will debut in two years reportedly.

In an attempt to move the capital, the new administrative city will cover a vast area of 700 square kilometers on the outskirts of Cairo.

Bringing with it innumerable job opportunities, the new capital could possibly solve all pollution related problems of the current capital Cairo and ease congestion too.

Largely funded by China, the project aims at developing a new high-tech capital in the country that will provide housing up to 7 million people.

However, there are some who have expressed deep reservations over the matter.

A considerable portion of Egypt’s population lives in poverty and most of it is unemployed.

In times like these, investing millions in a project like this might be a little dubious, some people were reported saying.