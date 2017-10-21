Visitors throng Sydney beach to attend annual festival of sculptures

SYDNEY: A festival showcasing various sculptures commenced on the coast of Sydney beach, where interesting and attractive statues made by expert artists were exhibited.

Organized every year, the fair featured statues that were presented by more than a hundred artists from around the world.

These sculptures represented innovation and modernity in the most unique way.

Known as the ‘Sculptures by the Sea’, the exhibition’s centerpiece remained statues made out of plastic, wax, rubber, stainless steel, brass and other materials. The incredible fair is expected to reach a wide number of audience and attendees who want to witness these art pieces first-hand.