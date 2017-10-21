Sat October 21, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 21, 2017

Two rockets strike international military headquarters in Kabul

KABUL: In a new weave of attack, at least two rockets landed near the international military headquarters in downtown Kabul in early hours of Saturday morning, setting off alarms and sirens at  the headquarters of the NATO-led military mission and  foreign embassies, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, according to media reports.

Two rockets landed near the international military headquarters in downtown Kabul, an area housing other Afghan government offices, foreign embassies as well as the headquarters of the international military coalition.

There were no reports of casualties till filling of this report. It is a developing story, will be updated accordingly.

 

