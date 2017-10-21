Two rockets strike international military headquarters in Kabul

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: In a new weave of attack, at least two rockets landed near the international military headquarters in downtown Kabul in early hours of Saturday morning, setting off alarms and sirens at the headquarters of the NATO-led military mission and foreign embassies, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, according to media reports.
Two rockets landed near the international military headquarters in downtown Kabul, an area housing other Afghan government offices, foreign embassies as well as the headquarters of the international military coalition.
There were no reports of casualties till filling of this report. It is a developing story, will be updated accordingly.
