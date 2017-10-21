Two rockets strike international military headquarters in Kabul

KABUL: In a new weave of attack, at least two rockets landed near the international military headquarters in downtown Kabul in early hours of Saturday morning, setting off alarms and sirens at the headquarters of the NATO-led military mission and foreign embassies, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, according to media reports.

There were no reports of casualties till filling of this report. It is a developing story, will be updated accordingly.