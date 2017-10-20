Fri October 20, 2017
October 20, 2017

PCB plans to stage four PSL matches in Karachi

CM Sindh, DG Rangers discuss security for PSL matches in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that all the law enforcement agencies (LEA) with their close coordinated efforts did wonderful job during Moharram in which two different events, Moharram majalis and Bohra Jamaat sermons passed peacefully.

This he said while talking to DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed who called on him here at the CM House Friday.

He said that with the grace of Allah and coordinated efforts of all the LEAs excellent security arrangements were made all over Sindh, particularly in Karachi where two major events passed peacefully.

The chief minister said that in the majalis of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin over 35,000 people from different 30 countries came to listen his sermon. Similarly, 1000 of majalis and mourning processions were also held in the City. “Thanks to God everything passed away peacefully,” he said and added that credit goes to LEA.

The chief minister also discussed security arrangements to be made for PSL cricket matches in February 2018.

On this the DG Rangers told the chief minister that the security incharge of PCB had met him to discuss the standard of security the PCB is looking. “No issue, the special security arrangements would be made as per PCB standards and requirements,” he said.

The chief minister and the DG Rangers also discussed on- going targeted operation launched against terrorists in the city.

The targeted operation has produced best results in the city.

