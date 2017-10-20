Fri October 20, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

Peshawar Zalmi signs two Chinese cricket players for PSL season 3

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two Chinese cricket players for third season of Pakistan Super League, to be played early next year.

The MoU was signed between Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi and China Cricket Association at Chinese Embassy in Islamabad here Friday.

Peshawar Zalmi, the champions of 2nd season singed two Chinese cricketers - Jian Li and Yufie Zhang for the third edition of PSL.

Talking to media after a ceremony held at the Chinese Embassy to draft the players in Peshawar Zalmi outfit, Chairman of the Zalmi franchise Javed Afridi said that China and Pakistan’s collaboration encompassed more than infrastructure, scientific research, industry and technology.

“The exchange of cultural values as well as sport is equally important in further reinforcing the bond between our two nations,” he said.

He said Peshawar Zalmi was not only pleased to assist in top notch coaching and mentoring of cricketers in China, but also providing them a platform to recognize their talent and motivate them to achieve international recognition.

Former Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Chun Xiang Zhang on the occasion expressed the confidence that this initiative would promote the sport of cricket in China.

The preparation for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League has begun according to PCB chief Najam Sethi, who also lauded the successful hosting of the second edition of the PSL.

According to a news report, the final of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League will be held in Karachi.

