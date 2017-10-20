Maryam says Nawaz Sharif’s indictment a reminder of dictatorship

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Friday said news about indictment of her father reminded her of the days when the country was under dictatorship.

Hours after an accountability court indicted Sharif in absentia in a corruption reference, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and wrote in Urdu:"This news reminds me of dictatorship era when I received the similar news while attending a rally along with my mother against the dictator in Peshawar in 1999”