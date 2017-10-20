Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Maryam says Nawaz Sharif’s indictment a reminder of dictatorship

Maryam says Nawaz Sharif’s indictment a reminder of dictatorship

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Friday said news about indictment of her father reminded her of the days when the country was under dictatorship.

Hours after an accountability court indicted Sharif in absentia in a corruption reference, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and wrote in Urdu:"This news reminds me of dictatorship era when I received the similar news while attending a rally along with my mother against the dictator in Peshawar in 1999”

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Asad Afridi likely to head Jamaat-ul-Ahrar after U.S. drone strike kills its chief

Asad Afridi likely to head Jamaat-ul-Ahrar after U.S. drone strike kills its chief
Attack on workers at Pakistan port Gwadar for Chinese project; 26 hurt

Attack on workers at Pakistan port Gwadar for Chinese project; 26 hurt
Nawaz Sharif indicted in Flagship Investment reference

Nawaz Sharif indicted in Flagship Investment reference
Pak Army takes gold in UK’s Exercise Cambrian Patrol

Pak Army takes gold in UK’s Exercise Cambrian Patrol
Load More load more