Here’s what Muhammad Amir said after Kohli praised him

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently described Pakistan's Mohammad Amir as the toughest bowler he has faced in international cricket.

He made the revelation during a chat show alongside bollywood star Aamir Khan.

"In recent times, Mohammad Amir of Pakistan.. He is in the top two or three bowlers in the world and one of the toughest bowlers I have played in my career. You have to be on your A game when you're facing him or he will strike. Outstanding! Very good bowler!" Kohli said.

Responding to Kohli's latest remarks, the Pakistani pacer said he was floored with the India captain's assessment of his bowling, and termed the Indian captain as his favorite batsman.

Talking to Wisden India, the left handed pacer said: "The world knows Kohli is the best. You have to give your best against him. If you give him a chance he takes away the game, like he did in the Dhaka Asia Cup game,".

“The world knows Kohli is the best. You have to give your best against him. If you give him a chance he takes away the game, like he did in the Dhaka Asia Cup game,”.

So I have to focus and do my best to target him. He has the best strike rate and average while chasing so he is also the biggest challenge for bowlers around the world."

“You become a better bowler when you bowl well against a batsman like Kohli,” concluded Amir.