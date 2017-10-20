Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Here’s what Muhammad Amir said after Kohli praised him

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently described Pakistan's Mohammad Amir as the toughest bowler he has faced in international cricket.

He made the revelation during a chat show alongside bollywood star Aamir Khan.

"In recent times, Mohammad Amir of Pakistan.. He is in the top two or three bowlers in the world and one of the toughest bowlers I have played in my career. You have to be on your A game when you're facing him or he will strike. Outstanding! Very good bowler!" Kohli said.

Responding to Kohli's latest remarks, the Pakistani pacer said he was floored with the India captain's assessment of his bowling, and termed the Indian captain as his favorite batsman.

Talking to Wisden India, the left handed pacer said: "The world knows Kohli is the best. You have to give your best against him. If you give him a chance he takes away the game, like he did in the Dhaka Asia Cup game,".

 “The world knows Kohli is the best. You have to give your best against him. If you give him a chance he takes away the game, like he did in the Dhaka Asia Cup game,”.

So I have to focus and do my best to target him. He has the best strike rate and average while chasing so he is also the biggest challenge for bowlers around the world."

“You become a better bowler when you bowl well against a batsman like Kohli,” concluded Amir.

  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali moves up to top bowler of ODI rankings

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali moves up to top bowler of ODI rankings
Jaguars owner Pakistani-American says jealousy drives Trump attacks

Jaguars owner Pakistani-American says jealousy drives Trump attacks
Pakistan´s Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action

Pakistan´s Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action
Imam-ul-Haq: Second Pakistani among century-makers on ODI debut

Imam-ul-Haq: Second Pakistani among century-makers on ODI debut
Load More load more