Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lifestyle

REUTERS
October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

India's northern Ayodhya city lights up on eve of Diwali

A team of volunteers lit almost 200,000 earthen lamps in India's northern Ayodhya city on the eve of Hindu festival of lights Diwali and reportedly set a world record.

Organiser of the event and Awadh University Vice Chancellor, Manoj Dixit, said according to numbers provided by the Guinness World Record officials, the current record has surpassed the previous one by a margin of 30,000.

The previous record was held by the sect of controversial godman, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has recently been jailed for raping two of his women followers.

The 3-km-long bank of river Sarayu in the holy city glistened when all the lamps were lit by students of the university and people drawn from various walks of life.

Adding to its shine was 22-minute laser show, which showed various facets of Ramayana, a Hindu epic.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Lifestyle

Jan Fabre brings 'Belgian Rules' to Russia

Jan Fabre brings 'Belgian Rules' to Russia
Clowns from around the world gather in Mexico City

Clowns from around the world gather in Mexico City
California becomes first state to recognize third gender

California becomes first state to recognize third gender
19th World Festival of Youth and Students kicks off in Russia

19th World Festival of Youth and Students kicks off in Russia
Load More load more