Thu October 19, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 19, 2017

BBC newsreader mocks 'news’ about royal family’s upcoming baby

BBC newsreader Simon McCoy on Wednesday poked fun at the “news” from Kensington Palace about the royal family’s upcoming baby.

"I'm not sure how much news this really is," he said, after informing viewers that pregnant Middleton was going to give birth to her third child in April 2018.

"Now bearing in mind they announced that she was pregnant back in September and it was thought she was around two or three months pregnant, I'm not sure how much news this really is, but anyway," the host said.

The BBC newsreader also took to Twitter and mocked the story.

“Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April. #News,” he wrote.

 

