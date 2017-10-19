Imam-ul-Haq: Second Pakistani among century-makers on ODI debut

Young Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq became the only second Pakistan batsman to score a hundred on his one-day international debut, anchoring his team´s seven wicket win in the third match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old hit a 125-ball 100 to steer Pakistan to their modest 209-run target in 42.3 overs in Abu Dhabi as his side claimed an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Nephew of one of Pakistan´s greatest batsman Inzmam-ul-Haq, Imam hit five boundaries and two sixes. Saleem Elahi was the first Pakistani batsman who scored a hundred on his ODI debut and it was also against Sri Lanka.

Here is the complete list of batsmen who have scored a ODI debut hundred (name, country, opponents, venue, year):

D. Amiss England v Australia, Manchester 1972

D. Haynes West Indies v Australia, Antigua 1978

A. Flower Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, New Plymouth 1992

Saleem Elahi Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gujranwala 1995

M. Guptill New Zealand v West Indies, Napier 2009

C. Ingram South Africa v Zimbabwe, Bloemfontein 2010

R. Nicol New Zealand v Zimbabwe, Harare 2011

P. Hughes Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne 2013

M. Lumb England v West Indies, Antigua 2014

M. Chapman Hong Kong v UAE, Dubai 2015

K. Rahul India v Zimbabwe, Harare 2016

T. Bavuma South Africa v Ireland, Benoni 2016

Imam-ul-Haq Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi 2017