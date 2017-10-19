Thu October 19, 2017
Sci-Tech

REUTERS
October 19, 2017

Four-legged 'robodog' hoping to become as popular as a smartphone

Can you see Laikago keeping you company? It's Chinese developers hope their remote controlled robodog can become your faithful companion - as popular as your toy drone.

Intended as a research platform, Laikago - named after Laika the first dog to orbit the earth - is about the size of a real dog, and weighs 22kg It is controlled remotely by an operator using a wifi link and can't operate autonomously.

Unitree Robotics, based near Shanghai, says its already received orders from China and other countries and costs between US$20,000 and US$30,000.

