Four-legged 'robodog' hoping to become as popular as a smartphone

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Can you see Laikago keeping you company? It's Chinese developers hope their remote controlled robodog can become your faithful companion - as popular as your toy drone.
Intended as a research platform, Laikago - named after Laika the first dog to orbit the earth - is about the size of a real dog, and weighs 22kg It is controlled remotely by an operator using a wifi link and can't operate autonomously.
Unitree Robotics, based near Shanghai, says its already received orders from China and other countries and costs between US$20,000 and US$30,000.
Can you see Laikago keeping you company? It's Chinese developers hope their remote controlled robodog can become your faithful companion - as popular as your toy drone.
Intended as a research platform, Laikago - named after Laika the first dog to orbit the earth - is about the size of a real dog, and weighs 22kg It is controlled remotely by an operator using a wifi link and can't operate autonomously.
Unitree Robotics, based near Shanghai, says its already received orders from China and other countries and costs between US$20,000 and US$30,000.
Comments