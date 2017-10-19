Ex-PM seeking exemption from NAB hearings owing to wife's illness: Maryam Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had sought exemption from personal appearances in court owing to illness of his wife in London, says State Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb here on Thursday

Speaking to the media at the judicial complex where an accountability court resumed hearing graft cases against Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and her spouse Capt (retd) Safdar today, the state minister said that children of the former prime minister had been appearing in the court.

She said that the ex-PM and the PML-N had always respected the rule of law and the Constitution.

She added that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif gives importance to the country’s economy.

An accountability court in Islamabad resumed hearing graft cases against Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and her spouse Capt (retd) Safdar on Thursday.

Maryam Nawaz arrived in Islamabad from Lahore by a special plane to appear before the court on Thursday morning.

A total of 15 special passes have been issued to PML-N leaders and lawyers to enter the court.

Police and FC has been deployed at and around the judicial complex to ensure security.

In the last hearing held on Oct 13, chaos created by supporters and lawyers of PML-N forced the accountability court to adjourn proceedings in graft cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar.

The court is likely to indict Maryam Nawaz and her spouse Capt (retd) Safdar.

The former prime minister will not appear before the court as he is in London to attend his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz undergoing treatment for cancer there.