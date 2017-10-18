Wed October 18, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 18, 2017

Army to hold 'Pakistan Motor Rally' from Oct 21-31

The Pakistan Army has organised a cross-country motor rally from October 21 to commemorate the country's 70th year of independence.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army's media wing, the "Pakistan Motor Rally” will be held from October 21-31.

The rally will involve more than 300 jeeps, 500 bikers and 150 vintage vehicles drawn from 23 motor clubs from across the country.

Originating from Khunjrab, at the country's northern-most point, passing through Gilgit, Islamabad, South Waziristan, Quetta and Karachi, the rally will culminate at Gwadar after covering more than 3,000 kilometres.

"The routes and areas selected for the rally are relatively less visible, developed with extraordinary efforts and serve as seeds of prosperity for Pakistan," the ISPR statement reads.

The rally aims to promote adventure sports, showcase the tourism potential, cultural heritage and sports talent of Pakistan, network piecemeal and scant clubs dealing with the motorsports and encourage vintage preservation in Pakistan, according to the army.

