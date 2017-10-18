Wed October 18, 2017
World

REUTERS
October 18, 2017

Xi says China will oppose any behaviours that try to separate the country

BEIJING: China will safeguard its sovereignty and security and oppose any behaviours that try to separate the country, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in a speech at the opening of a key Communist Party congress.

Beijing considers self-ruled Taiwan a wayward province to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and says that separatists are seeking to split the western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang from the rest of the country.

