Mega-star Rihanna to have a street in Barbados named after her

ST. MICHAEL , Barbados: R n B singer Rihanna will now have a street named after her in St. Michael, according to Barbados Ministry of Tourism.

Aiming primarily at honouring the superstar in her hometown, the Westbury New Road is going to change to ‘Rihanna Drive’ in a ceremony scheduled on Nov 30 marking the Barbados’ Independence Day.

The event will also unveil the new Rihanna Drive sign.

The previous feat by the famed singer, born Robyn Fenty, needs no introduction as the superstar marked her territory in the 'beauty and makeup industry' with the launch of her ‘Fenty Beauty’ makeup line that makeup buffs from all around the world could not stop obsessing over.

It seems as if 2017 is a good year for the Barbados beauty as she continues to receive success after success in all her endeavours.

Throughout her career, Rihanna has made no secret of where she’s from. She visits the island frequently and has participated in numerous charitable efforts in support of her home nation.