Tue October 17, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on police training center in Afghanistan

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on police training center in Afghanistan
32 killed, over 200 wounded in attack on Afghan police: official

KHOST: A suicide and gun attack on a police training centre in southeast Afghanistan on Tuesday...

Pakistan Army Chief condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Pakistan Army Chief condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has strongly condemned terrorist attack in Paktia, Afghanistan.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said in a statement Tuesday, the Army Chief strongly condemned terrorist attack in Paktia and expressed grief on loss of innocent precious lives and injuries.

“Afghans are our brave brothers fighting against terrorism with great resolve. Through coordination and cooperation both countries shall defeat the common enemy for enduring peace and stability in the region,” General Bajwa was quoted as saying.

A suicide and gun attack on a police training centre in southeast Afghanistan on Tuesday killed at least 32 people and wounded over 200.

The victims include "women, students and police", said Hedayatullah Hamidi, public health director in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province.

