Video of twin brothers goes viral on social media

An interesting video of two brothers has taken social media by storm. The brotherly love is pretty evident in the video giving us a major “awe” moment.
Donned in similar dresses, these identical brothers can be seen coming down the stairs.
When one brother moves forward, the other starts crying. Twin ahead comes back to take his sibling with him. They both end up hugging each other.
