Tue October 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Video of twin brothers goes viral on social media

An interesting video of two brothers has taken social media by storm. The brotherly love is pretty evident in the video giving us a major “awe” moment.

Donned in similar dresses, these identical brothers can be seen coming down the stairs.

When one brother moves forward, the other starts crying. Twin ahead comes back to take his sibling with him. They both end up hugging each other.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Internet
    Twin
    Video
Advertisement

More From World

Fastening seat belts saved dozens of passengers

Fastening seat belts saved dozens of passengers
William and Kate expect baby in April: Kensington Palace

William and Kate expect baby in April: Kensington Palace
Bicycle rider performs dangerous stunts on iced glacier

Bicycle rider performs dangerous stunts on iced glacier
India to investigate death of schoolgirl by starvation

India to investigate death of schoolgirl by starvation
Load More load more