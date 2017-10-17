Tue October 17, 2017
World

October 17, 2017

Death toll from blasts in Somalia tops 200

Eiffel Tower goes dark for Somali victims

PARIS: The lights of the Eiffel Tower in Paris were turned off Tuesday in mourning of the victims of Somali bomb attacks which took lives of more than 300 people.

The tower authorities tweeted on Monday:  "I will turn myself off at midnight to pay homage to the victims of the Mogadishu attack."

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the city would switch off the lights of the Eiffel Tower on Monday night in homage to the victims of the attack.

In one of the deadliest attack in Somali history, over 300 people were killed after a car full of explosives went off in its capital city of Mogadishu followed by another explosion.

