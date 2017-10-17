Eiffel Tower goes dark for Somali victims

PARIS: The lights of the Eiffel Tower in Paris were turned off Tuesday in mourning of the victims of Somali bomb attacks which took lives of more than 300 people.

The tower authorities tweeted on Monday: "I will turn myself off at midnight to pay homage to the victims of the Mogadishu attack."

Tonight, from midnight, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Mogadishu attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/hKWCHnMZiS — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) October 16, 2017

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the city would switch off the lights of the Eiffel Tower on Monday night in homage to the victims of the attack.

In one of the deadliest attack in Somali history, over 300 people were killed after a car full of explosives went off in its capital city of Mogadishu followed by another explosion.