Girl pulled alive from Bengaluru building collapse

Rescue workers sifting through the debris of a collapsed building in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru found a young girl alive from under the rubble on Monday.
At least six people were killed and several more injured in the collapse that occurred in a densely populated area of India's IT hub.
Rescue workers were still carrying out operations to retrieve more people feared trapped under the debris.
