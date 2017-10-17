Tue October 17, 2017
World

REUTERS
October 17, 2017

Girl pulled alive from Bengaluru building collapse

Rescue workers sifting through the debris of a collapsed building in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru found a young girl alive from under the rubble on Monday.

At least six people were killed and several more injured in the collapse that occurred in a densely populated area of India's IT hub.

Rescue workers were still carrying out operations to retrieve more people feared trapped under the debris.

