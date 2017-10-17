Tue October 17, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Maleeha says int’l community has shown trust in Pakistan

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Tuesday said that the world community has shown trust in Pakistan by electing it as member of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council.

On her Twitter account, she said that the "victory is a manifestation of the international community's trust in Pakistan".

Congratulating the nation on its diplomatic success, Maleeha said that despite opposition by the US and her allies Pakistan had managed to become the member of the human rights council.

She thanked the UN for posing trust in Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan had been elected as the member of United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council for the term 2018-20.

