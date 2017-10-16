Babar, Shadab help Pakistan avoid a total collapse

ABU DHABI: Babar Azam has again hit a hundred to take Pakistan out of trouble in the second One-day International against Sri Lanka here at the Sheikh Zayad Stadium on Monday.

Batting first after skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss, Pakistan made a disastrous start losing six wickets for a mere 101 in the 28th over.

However, Babar along with tail-ender Shadab Khan rescued the team from a total collapse, adding 109 runs, in 130 balls, for the seventh wicket.

Pakistan made 219 for nine in the 50 overs, setting a modest target of 220 runs for Sri Lanka.

Babar made 101, his second consecutive hundred, while Shadab remained not out on 52, his maiden ODI fifty.

This was Babar's seventh century and this was only the 32nd ODI he was playing after making debut just two years ago.

Except Babar and Shadab, no other batsman could make more than eleven runs as only three other batsmen could get into the double-figures.

Pacer Lahiru Gamage was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka, capturing four wickets for 57 runs while his partner Thisara Perera claimed two for 34.