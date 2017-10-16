Mon October 16, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 16, 2017

Virat Kohli terms Mohammad Amir as 'one of the toughest bowlers to play'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is often called the best batsman in world cricket currently and makes even the toughest bowlers look ordinary. So, does any bowler make him nervous? Actor Aamir Khan asked this question during a chat show and Kohli singled out Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir, heaping praise on him.

"In recent times, Mohammad Amir of Pakistan.. He is in the top two or three bowlers in the world and one of the toughest bowlers I have played in my career. You have to be on your A game when you're facing him or he will strike. Outstanding! Very good bowler!" said the India skipper, when Aamir Khan asked who he considered to be the toughest bowler in the world.

Kohli, 28, has praised Amir earlier too and had last year gifted the 25-year-old pacer a bat before the India-Pakistan contest in the World T20 in 2016.

"I am very happy to see Amir back in action. He understood his mistake and has corrected himself and came back. He has always been an outstanding bowler," Virat had said ahead of the Asia Cup last year.

