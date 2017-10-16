Mon October 16, 2017
October 16, 2017

Imran is a threat to state institutions, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that PTI Chief Imran Khan is a threat to the constitutional state institutions, as he has insulted, abused, denigrated and attacked them.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan has become a hurdle in country’s progress.

In a statement, She said that PTI Chairman Imran has sullied the image of politics through his detestable antics, adding that the entire nation is fully aware of the fact that who is escaping from accountability.

She rejected Imran’s speech, sayin that Imran is just making noise to dupe people, adding that Imran doesn’t even care about the country’s progress, she pointed out.

She went to say that Imran Khan is getting scared of Maryam Nawaz’s shadow as general elections are coming close.

