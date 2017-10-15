Ahsan stresses need of joint voice to project positive image of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Hours after a presser of director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in which he clarified that armed forces pose no threat to current political order, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that all country's institutions are on the same boat and the issue has been resolved no further words are needed in this regard.

He stressed the need of a joint voice to project the positive image of the country before the world. The message came after the army clarified it was only expressing its concerns and do not pose any threat to democracy.

The minister said "we will have to work together. State institutions need to be on the same page”. He stressed the need of joint voice.

Those who wanted to create misunderstandings and are ever ready to pour fuel on fire would now be disappointed, Ahsan added

Talking about the military operations ongoing in the country, the minister said the army is doing good work in [Operation] Radd-ul-Fasaad and giving sacrifices. He added that the government is making all its efforts to meet the financial requirements of the operation.

“Government is paying for operation by tightening its belt”, he added