Footage shows bikers looting in the broad day light

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The footage shows two armed bikers, who reportedly looted a car-driving family in a broad daylight at Korangi Industrial Area, sector 7 on October 13.
As per details, the video footage showed pretty clear images and and the audio of the bandits, who can be seen blocking a car on the road and they robbed a family in Korangi Industrial Area, the footage was captured in a camera which was installed in the car in which the incident happened.
Though the cops have obtained the video footage which shows the accused, riding on a motorcycle, during a robbery, police could not nab the bandits till filing of this report. While police said that they will soon arrest the robbers.
KARACHI: The footage shows two armed bikers, who reportedly looted a car-driving family in a broad daylight at Korangi Industrial Area, sector 7 on October 13.
As per details, the video footage showed pretty clear images and and the audio of the bandits, who can be seen blocking a car on the road and they robbed a family in Korangi Industrial Area, the footage was captured in a camera which was installed in the car in which the incident happened.
Though the cops have obtained the video footage which shows the accused, riding on a motorcycle, during a robbery, police could not nab the bandits till filing of this report. While police said that they will soon arrest the robbers.
Comments