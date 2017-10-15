Undocumented foreigners who commit crimes will be deported: Macron

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that any undocumented foreigner who commits a crime will be deported, two weeks after a Tunisian man stabbed two women to death in southern Marseille.
"We will take the most severe measures, we will do what we must do," Macron said in a televised interview.
