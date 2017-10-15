Sun October 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Undocumented foreigners who commit crimes will be deported: Macron

Undocumented foreigners who commit crimes will be deported: Macron

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that any undocumented foreigner who commits a crime will be deported, two weeks after a Tunisian man stabbed two women to death in southern Marseille.


"We will take the most severe measures, we will do what we must do," Macron said in a televised interview.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Death toll from blasts in Somalia tops 200

Death toll from blasts in Somalia tops 200
Taliban reject rape, murder claims of freed Canadian hostage

Taliban reject rape, murder claims of freed Canadian hostage
Death toll from blasts in Somalia rises to 85

Death toll from blasts in Somalia rises to 85
Man-eating tiger dies after being electrocuted in India

Man-eating tiger dies after being electrocuted in India
Load More load more