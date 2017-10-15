Sun October 15, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2017

Share

Hema Malini calls Deepika 'best actress of the time'

INDIA: Bollywood's legendary actress Hema Malini has honored Padmavati star Deepika Padukone calling her as ‘the best actress of present time’.

Hema Malini is also known as Bollywood's "dream girl". Due to her contribution for film industry in 1970-80s she is still remembers by her fans.

Hema hailed Deepika Padukone acting and dubbed her as the best actress of the time.

She remarked that every actress is doing her best in the film industry, but Padukone's acting the most vigorous, adding that the young actress does justice to every character she performs.

Comments

