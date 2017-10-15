Turkey issues more coup arrest warrants

Turkey has issued arrest warrants for 115 people over alleged links to last year's failed coup attempt, local media reported.

Turkish government accuses Fehtullah Gulen, US based preacher, for orchestrating the July 15 coup attempt last year and has repeatedly demanded the United States extradite him.

More than 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial and some 150,000 have been sacked or suspended from their jobs in the military, public and private sector following the coup attempt .

The government, however, says the measures are necessary due to the gravity of the threats it is facing following the military coup attempt, in which 240 people were killed.