Quick Pro contestants stun throughout surfing competition

FRANCE: Quiksilver Pro France World Surfing Championship held its annual surfing competition, in which contestants from around the world participated.

The world’s best surfers were seen tossing through the waves, throwing huge airs in their very athletic attempts to win through the Quick Pro event.

However, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina managed to secure the trophy for his way back hometown, leaving behind Bede Durbidge (AUS) in a possible tie.