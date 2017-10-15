Here is why Katrina Kaif is upset with Aamir Khan

Rumors are swirling that Katrina Kaif is upset with Aamir Khan as the latter has ensured Fatima Sana Shaikh has more screen time than Katrina in upcoming film, Thugs of Hindustan, India Today reported.

According to a report, the Dangal star has been guiding Fatima about her role on the set, and this has not gone down well with Katrina K.

Thugs of Hindustan also features Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachcahn.

The actors haven’t responded to the rumors yet, the paper reported.