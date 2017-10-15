Sun October 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Here is why Katrina Kaif is upset with Aamir Khan

Here is why Katrina Kaif is upset with Aamir Khan

Rumors are swirling that Katrina Kaif is upset with Aamir Khan as the latter has ensured Fatima Sana Shaikh has more screen time than Katrina in upcoming film, Thugs of Hindustan, India Today reported.

According to a report,  the Dangal star has been guiding Fatima about her role on the set, and this has not gone down well with Katrina K.

Thugs of Hindustan also features Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachcahn.

The actors haven’t responded to the rumors yet, the paper reported.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Fatima Sana Shaikh trolled 'again,' this time for a 'shameless selfie'

Fatima Sana Shaikh trolled 'again,' this time for a 'shameless selfie'
British actress becomes fifth women to accuse Weinstein of rape

British actress becomes fifth women to accuse Weinstein of rape
Motion picture Academy kicks out disgraced Harvey Weinstein

Motion picture Academy kicks out disgraced Harvey Weinstein
Mehwish Hayat to continue TV despite success in film

Mehwish Hayat to continue TV despite success in film
Load More load more