Sun October 15, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2017

Fatima Sana Shaikh trolled 'again,' this time for a 'shameless selfie'

NEW DELHI: Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has 'again' been trolled on social media for posting a picture of herself in designer Swati Mukund's sari and is being trolled for it.

Some of those offended object to the 25-year-old actress for wearing what they say is disrespectful clothing while others have branded it 'shameful' simply to be seen in a low waist sari on the Internet.

However, some comments defended Fatima's right to wear what she chooses and denounced those seeking to police her wardrobe.

But what delighted the ‘Dangal actress' fans was the caption Fatima had written on her picture that read: "Shameless selfie." It seems Fatima really knows how to deal with the trolls.

This is not the first time when Fatima has been trolled or has received vile comments on wearing her choice of clothes. Earlier, in the month of June, Fatima was trolled for wearing a swimsuit during the holy month of Ramazan, when she was in Malta for the shooting of her upcoming film ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. Some people branded it as 'besharmi' on Instagram.

Fatima was cast with Aamir Khan in last year's ‘Dangal’, which has already touched the 200 crore mark worldwide. It was tremendously hit with both film critics and audience.

Fatima will next feature in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan.

