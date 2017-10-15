Sun October 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

AFP
October 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

British actress becomes fifth women to accuse Weinstein of rape

British actress becomes fifth women to accuse Weinstein of rape

LONDON: British actress Lysette Anthony has told police that Harvey Weinstein raped her, the Sunday Times reported, becoming the fifth woman to level such accusations against the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

The 54-year-old actress, who currently appears in British soap Hollyoaks, told Metropolitan Police last week that she had originally met Weinstein in New York, and agreed to meet him later at his rented house in London, according to the paper.

"The next thing I knew he was half undressed and he grabbed me. It was the last thing I expected and I fled," she told the Times.

Anthony, who appeared in Woody Allen´s 1992 film "Husbands and Wives", said that Weinstein then began stalking her, turning up unannounced at her house.

"He pushed me inside and rammed me against the coat rack," she said of the attack in the 1980s.

"He was trying to kiss me and shove inside me. Finally I just gave up."

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled Weinstein on Saturday amid mounting accusations of sexual harassment, assault and rape.

An avalanche of claims have surfaced since the publication last week of an explosive New York Times report alleging a history of abusive behaviour by Weinstein dating back decades.

The producer´s wife, English fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has said she plans to divorce him.

Weinstein´s films have received more than 300 Oscar nominations and 81 statuettes, according to The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded after selling Miramax.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Motion picture Academy kicks out disgraced Harvey Weinstein

Motion picture Academy kicks out disgraced Harvey Weinstein
Mehwish Hayat to continue TV despite success in film

Mehwish Hayat to continue TV despite success in film
First trailer of 3D animated 'The Star' is out

First trailer of 3D animated 'The Star' is out
Bil Batori of 'Ainak Wala' Jin passes away

Bil Batori of 'Ainak Wala' Jin passes away
Load More load more