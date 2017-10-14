Nadal and Federer to face off for Shanghai title

SHANGHAI: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will meet in Sunday´s final of the Shanghai Masters, just the latest chapter in their storied rivalry.

The celebrated duo have faced one another 37 times, with the Spaniard and world number one Nadal winning 23 of their contests.

And the 31-year-old Nadal, who has never won the Shanghai Masters, will be slight favourite this time because he goes into the showdown on a terrific run of form and Federer faces a quicker turn around.

Nadal, a 16-time Grand Slam champion, triumphed at the US Open and then last week at the China Open for his sixth title of another remarkable campaign.

But he was forced to survive a rollercoaster with fourth seed Marin Cilic in their semi-final, saving three set points in the opener before pulling through 7-5, 7-6 (7/3).

The Swiss Federer, the world number two chasing a second Shanghai crown, rolled back the years to recover from a set down and defeat Juan Martin del Potro 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The 36-year-old Federer afterwards dismissed concerns about his shorter rest time -- his was the later match -- and called the rivalry with Nadal "special".

"The way we both play, play so very different from one another, and also the attitude, the way we go through our lives, it´s all very different in some ways," said Federer, a crowd favourite in Shanghai.

"But we have a similar mindset in the big moments, I came to realise that when we played doubles (together recently at the Laver Cup).

"No sense of urgency or panic. You can tell we have been there many, many times before.

"He´s a great champ and he´s definitely one of the guys that makes me a better player.

"He made me rework my game and go back to the practice courts and think about what I could change.

"For that I´m happy for the losses I took (against him) and it´s nice that at this stage of my career we still have these matches going on."

Federer had said that he wanted revenge over the 16th-seeded Argentine Del Potro for defeat in the quarter-finals at the US Open this summer.

And he eventually got it.