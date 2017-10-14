Pranab reveals he pulled Pakistan FM out of a Press meeting and told him to leave India

NEW DELHI: India’s former president Pranab Mukherjee revealed in his new book that he had called visiting Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi out of a press conference just after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai and told him to return to his country immediately.

Mukherjee, who was then the external affairs minister, made this revelation in his new book, the third volume of his autobiography, The Coalition Years, 1996-2012, which was launched on Friday.

He has written in the book that the day after the four-day siege began, he learnt that the Pakistani minister was holding a press conference. He decided to interrupt the press meet by calling a journalist he knew would be attending the conference. He asked the journalist to inform Qureshi that he wanted to speak to him urgently.

When Mukherjee got his Pakistani counterpart on the phone, he informed him that he should leave immediately in wake of the terror strike in Mumbai.

He also wrote that he even offered an aircraft to take Shah Mehmood Qureshi home.

“Mr Minister, no purpose will be served by your continuing to stay in India in these circumstances. My official aircraft is available to take you back home. It would be desirable if a decision is taken as quickly as possible,” Mukherjee told the minister.



Over 150 people were killed and more than 300 were injured in a terrorists attack for which India blamed Pakistan. It arrested a Pakistani named Ajmal Kasab and hanged him on November 21, 2012 for his reported role in the attack.

Mukherjee also revealed that the Pakistani High Commission had expressed gratitude and informed that a Pakistani air force aircraft would take him back home.





