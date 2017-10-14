Sat October 14, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 14, 2017

World Squash Day: PSF organizes squash tournament for women

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squash Federation organized a squash tournament for Women Senior and Under-19 age categories as part of World Squash Day at Mushaf Squash Complex here on 13 – 14 October.

World Squash Day was celebrated all over the world on Saturday, 14th October, 2017. 

Wife of boxing legend Muhammad Ali boxing was also invited for witnessing the finals of women tournament organised by PSF.

A handsome number of players from Punjab, KP and Sindh participated in the tournament.  

A prize money of Rs 300,000/- was distributed amongst the participating players.

Senior Vice President PSF Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, graced the closing ceremony of the tournament and awarded prizes and trophies to the players. 

A large number of players, officials and squash enthusiasts were present during the ceremony.

In the Under-19 finals, Ms Noor Ul Huda from SNGP defeated Ms Komal Khan from Wapda with a game score of 11/3, 11/9, 6/11 and 11/7 in 20 minutes.

In the Senior Women category, Ms Riffat Khan from Wapda defeated Ms Zoya Khalid from Army with a game score of  11/9, 1/11, 11/3, 6/11 and 11/6 in 35 minutes.

