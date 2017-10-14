German man breaks world record by carrying 26 full beer mugs

A German man has broken the world record for the most beer steins carried over 40 m (male)

According to Guinness World Record, Germany’s Michael Sturm managed to carry 26 full beer steins around a pre-measured 40 metre (131.234-ft) course, under the vigilant gaze of Guinness World Records adjudicator Raquel Assis.

The traditionally-Bavarian challenge took place at the Oktoberfest Brahma Extra in São Paulo, Brazil.

The attempt didn’t go as smoothly as it sounds though because, prior to this, Michael tried to set the record carrying 28 steins.

However, the load proved to be too heavy and unstable for Michael and he dropped the steins, smashing the glasses and cutting his knee in the process.

He dedicated the achievement to his family, his coach Thomas Viehuser, to Germany and to the Brazilian fans.

Fellow German Oliver Struempfel held the previous record with 25, which he achieved in 2014.