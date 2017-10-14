Sat October 14, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 14, 2017

Minor girl among two injured in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army targeted civilian population in Tetrinote, Manwa, Satwal and Balakot villages, injuring six year old girl Aiqa Ramzan and 45-year-old Sikandar Hussain on Saturday.

The injured were residents of Village Lanjot.

According to an ISPR statement, Indian forces also resorted to unprovoked intense fire in Satwal and Nikial Sectors. Besides, they also targeted Rawalkot Poonch Crossing Point (RPCP) and the visitors standing there.

Pakistan Army aggressively and effectively responded to hostile fire, silenced their guns and caused considerable damage to the posts carrying out fire.

Targeting civilians will not deter Kashmiri people from their just struggle against Indian oppression, it concldued.

