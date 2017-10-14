Sat October 14, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 14, 2017

First trailer of 3D animated 'The Star' is out

The first trailer of Hollywood’s upcoming 3D animated film “The Star” has been released. Filled with comedy and fantasy this animated film is a roller coaster ride of fun and adventure.

Made in the direction of Timothy Reckart, film tells a story of a little donkey named Bo. Bo is fearless, heroic and saves other animals in danger with a group of friends.  

Bo becomes a star of the jungle and hero of the Christmas celebration. All other animals get in awe of his bravery.

Renowned Hollywood personalities have given their voice to characters in the film including Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey, Gina Rodriguez and Tracy Morgan.

Film will be released in cinemas on November 10.

