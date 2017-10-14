iPhone bursts into flames in China

Apple iPhone burst into flames while being examined by an engineer at a service centre in China.

There were reports that the latest iPhone 8 was being shipped with swollen batteries but no cases were reported of it bursting into flames unlike iPhone 6s.

Ms Wang observed that her iPhone 6s was experiencing heating problems and sudden shutdowns so she took it to the local service centre where it went up in flames.

Apple is looking into the matter to find reasons of the explosion.

The service worker explained “Normally there is a plastic tape attached to the battery, which is placed on the case and what we need to do is to tear the plastic tape off,” “I guess there were some powder leaked from the battery and triggered physical reaction to blow up the phone.”