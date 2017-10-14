Reminiscing Wasim Akram’s first Hat-Trick in ODIs

On this day, October 14, almost 30 years ago Wasim Akram did his first hat-trick in the ODIs against the West Indies.

Wasim with his mesmerizing spell became the 4th bowler in ODI cricket to achieve this mark.

Wasim Akram bowled Jeff Dujon, Melcolm Marshall and Curtly Ambrose registering his first ODI hat-trick and leading Pakistan to a win against the West Indies in Sharjah.

West Indies needed 42 runs with 5 wickets in hand.

As easily chased target it might seem for the West Indies, Wasim changed the entire course of the game by taking three wickets back to back, registering his first hat trick and setting grounds for Pakistan’s victory. He was also titled the Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

PCB also remembered this special moment from cricket history with a post on their official twitter account.