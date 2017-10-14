Irrfan Khan plays lover boy in Qarib Qarib Single

Bollywood star Irfaan Khan is all set to appear as a lover boy in his upcoming movie Qarib Qarib Single.

The teaser posters are creating quite a buzz as they show Irffan in a quirky lover boy avatar.

Qarib Qarib Single is witty contemporary love story where Irffan Khan is playing the role of a lover boy.

Irrfan Khan is best known for his serious and intense roles, but nobody doubts his versatility as an actor.

In fact ,he has always been applauded for whatever role he has played.

The teasers being shared by Ifrfaan Khan on social media are making great waves among the cinema-goers.