Sat October 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Irfan Khan plays lover boy in Qarib Qarib Single

Bollywood star Irfaan Khan is all set to appear as a lover boy in his upcoming movie Qarib Qarib Single.

The teaser posters are creating quite a buzz as they show Irffan in a quirky lover boy avatar.

Qarib Qarib Single is witty contemporary love story where Irffan Khan is playing the role of a lover boy.

Irrfan Khan is best known for his  serious and intense roles, but nobody doubts his versatility as an actor.

In fact ,he has always been applauded for whatever role he has played.

The teasers being shared by Ifrfaan Khan on social media are making great waves among the cinema-goers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat to continue TV despite success in film

Mehwish Hayat to continue TV despite success in film
First trailer of 3D animated 'The Star' is out

First trailer of 3D animated 'The Star' is out
Bil Batori of 'Ainak Wala' Jin passes away

Bil Batori of 'Ainak Wala' Jin passes away
Padmavati: 400kg gold used for Deepika's jewellery

Padmavati: 400kg gold used for Deepika's jewellery
Load More load more