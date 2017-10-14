Sat October 14, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 14, 2017

Musharraf expresses confidence in Pakistan cricket team

DUBAI: Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf watched the first one-day match played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday.

On the occasion, Musharraf expressed pleasure on return of international cricket to Pakistan, saying the international cricket matches should also be held in Karachi as well.

He showed his support for Pakistani cricketers and hoped that they will win the series against Sri Lanka.

“Youngsters in our team are very energetic and motivated. They have an enthusiastic spirit and they want to win, which is great.” he said.

