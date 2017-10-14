Dubai prince displays impressive shooting skills

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, recently posted a video from his trip to Uzbekistan on Instagram.

In the video, the young prince can be seen displaying his impressive target shooting skills by hitting cans of soft drink midair.

The prince also used his cell phone as a rear view mirror to spot his target before successfully hitting it.

The video has earned thousands of views within couple of days on the photosharing app.