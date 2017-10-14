Sat October 14, 2017
October 14, 2017

Trump says Pakistan took 'tremendous advantage' of US for years

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said early Saturday morning that Pakistan had taken ‘tremendous advantage’ of the US for years.

The US president said that the US is "starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders".

He added that he wants to express his gratitude to Pakistan and its leadership for their "cooperation" on many fronts.

Trump's remarks came a day after Pakistan secured the release of an American-Canadian family from the clutches of terrorists.

The US president said that Pakistan as a nation had again started paying respect to the US.

Earlier in August, Trump disclosed his long-awaited strategy for South Asia — especially Afghanistan — as he put his own touch to America's longest war in his first formal presidential address to the nation.

Trump had lambasted Pakistan and its leadership for providing safe havens and sanctuaries for terrorist elements and urged the nation to "do more" to prevent it.

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time [when] they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting," he said, warning that the vital aid the US offers to the country could be cut.

“That will have to change and that will change immediately."

 

