Ahsan urges US not to look CPEC from Indian prospective

WASHINGTON: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has urged the United States not to look at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from an Indian perspective, adding that CPEC is a transformative project, which can be an engine for growth and prosperity in South and Central Asia.

Addressing a ceremony at Pakistan Embassy in Washington on late Friday, the minister said that US Defence Secretary James Mattis concerns about the over $50 billion CPEC were unfounded.

Terming Pakistan's economy stable, Ahsan Iqbal said that the present economic situation in Pakistan is much better as compared to situation in 2013. Pakistan’s economy is stable through policies of economic reforms and infrastructure development. He added that Pakistan will be among the top 20 economies of the world by year 2020.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan has vast water reserves and added that investment in energy sector helped to overcome load-shedding problem, adding that load-shedding will end in the next few months.

He said terrorism is the common enemy of Pakistan and the United States. Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism and its valiant forces have broken the back of terrorists, Interior Minister said. He further said that Pakistan wants lasting peace in the region in collaboration with its international partners.

Earliar, speaking at a round table discussion of US scholars and analysts at the Middle East Institute in Washington, the Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has emphasised the importance of Pakistan-US partnership in achieving common regional objectives and the promotion of mutual interests.

He noted that the successful rescue by Pakistani security forces of American national Caitlan Coleman and her family, who had been held captive in Afghanistan since 2012, in an operation based on intelligence shared by the US was testament to the value of close cooperation between the two countries.