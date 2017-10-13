'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' premiere in london

LONDON: It is the turn of Yorgos Lanthimos' latest thriller, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, to have its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

Stars Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman are on hand to support the film and talk up the themes of this chilling tale of sacrifice, suspicion, paranoia and medical ethics. You can see what they had to say below. The movie itself will be out on 3 November.

Nicole Kidman, 50, shows off her incredibly youthful complexion and flaunts her sensational figure in a sequined silver gown at The Killing of a Sacred Deer premiere in London.

She always turns heads with her glamorous red carpet ensembles.

So it came as no surprise to see Nicole Kidman looked sensational at the premiere for The Killing of a Sacred Deer at the 61st BFI London Film Festival on Thursday.

Looking younger than ever, the 50-year-old actress was a vision of beauty as she paraded her incredible physique in a glittering Prada gown.